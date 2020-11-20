S.C. Dept. of Education leaders caught off guard by McMaster’s school test kit announcement

“We will be issuing a standing order, authorizing the school nurses to be trained in how to collect the specimen and how to perform the test, Dr. Traxler said. “This is just inside the nose, the real shallow nasal swab, the [nurses] will be trained in that. The first round will be aimed to be used for symptomatic students and staff. During the cold and flu season, [the testing kits] will allow us to rule out COVID-19 more easily in these children. This will allow the students to stay in schools if [they test] negative and don’t have another condition such as the flu, therefore reduce the amount of time that students are missing from school.”