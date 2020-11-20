Report: Majority of sunglasses stolen from Horry County Sunglass Hut location

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Most of the inventory at the Sunglass Hut location at the Tanger Outlets off U.S. 501 was stolen last weekend, police said.
According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, an officer went to the Sunglass Hut on Nov. 15 for a burglary complaint.
The officer spoke to an employee who said she had closed the store on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m., securing the front door and activating the security system, the report stated.
“Her co-worker unsecured the front door at approximately 10:30 am, to discover that most of the store inventory had been stolen,” according to the police report.
Police said that most of the sunglasses in the store were missing, the security mentoring screen was knocked off the shelf, and the computer had been stolen.
Anyone with information should call police.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.