Gaffney man sentenced to 10 years in prison on Horry County drug charge

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina man pleaded guilty to a Horry County cocaine and marijuana charge, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.
According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 40-year-old Richard Quick, of Gaffney, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Judge Steven John sentenced the defendant to 10 years in prison on the cocaine charge and five years on the marijuana charge, the release stated.
The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 10 years, according to the solicitor’s office.
