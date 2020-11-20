FIRST ALERT: Warmer weekend ahead, Thanksgiving showers expected

Some showers are possible Sunday (Source: WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst | November 20, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 2:49 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather takes hold this weekend as most spots hit 70°.

A few clouds arrive Saturday morning, transitioning to sunnier skies through Saturday afternoon. The frost threat is over as we start around 50° Saturday morning. Under mostly sunny skies, we’ll quickly climb to 71° into the afternoon.

Warm weather returns Sunday with another round of low 70s into Sunday afternoon. On-shore winds may bring more clouds in late in the day with the risk of a coastal shower through Sunday evening. The rain won’t be widespread or heavy, but some showers are possible.

Plenty of warmth this weekend
Plenty of warmth this weekend (Source: WMBF)

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, more warmth and showers are likely. Temperatures will approach 70° both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. A weak cold front is set to arrive Thursday, likely bringing clouds and a few downpours around through Thanksgiving night.

More showers possible Thursday
More showers possible Thursday (Source: WMBF)

