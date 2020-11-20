FIRST ALERT: Warmer weekend ahead, Thanksgiving showers expected

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather takes hold this weekend as most spots hit 70°.
A few clouds arrive Saturday morning, transitioning to sunnier skies through Saturday afternoon. The frost threat is over as we start around 50° Saturday morning. Under mostly sunny skies, we’ll quickly climb to 71° into the afternoon.
Warm weather returns Sunday with another round of low 70s into Sunday afternoon. On-shore winds may bring more clouds in late in the day with the risk of a coastal shower through Sunday evening. The rain won’t be widespread or heavy, but some showers are possible.
Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, more warmth and showers are likely. Temperatures will approach 70° both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. A weak cold front is set to arrive Thursday, likely bringing clouds and a few downpours around through Thanksgiving night.
