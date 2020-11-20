FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather arrives for the weekend

The Thanksgiving week forecast will feature some changes with a few rain chances back into the forecast. That first chance will arrive on Monday with a chance of a few showers. Our second weather maker will arrive with models struggling over the past couple of days on timing. As of this morning, models like the idea of a chance of rain late on Wednesday and throughout the day on Thanksgiving. I think it’s important to note that the confidence in the timing of the rain is still low at this point and a lot can change over the next few days. If we see a slower cold front, expect a grey and damp Thanksgiving. For now, we will continue to monitor it.