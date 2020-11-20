FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather arrives for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A warming trend kicks off today and continues through the weekend, providing for beautiful weather for any plans.
After a recent cold snap, we still are starting off the day with cooler temperatures. However, we will quickly rebound and see temperatures climb this afternoon, topping out in the upper 60s to lower 70s with abundant sunshine. Outdoor plans today would be great for lunch, the evening walk or maybe even firing up the grill as you start your weekend.
Not much changes as we head into the weekend. Morning temperatures will range from the mid 40s to lower 50s with highs topping out in the lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday. We’re sunny and dry for those weekend plans.
The Thanksgiving week forecast will feature some changes with a few rain chances back into the forecast. That first chance will arrive on Monday with a chance of a few showers. Our second weather maker will arrive with models struggling over the past couple of days on timing. As of this morning, models like the idea of a chance of rain late on Wednesday and throughout the day on Thanksgiving. I think it’s important to note that the confidence in the timing of the rain is still low at this point and a lot can change over the next few days. If we see a slower cold front, expect a grey and damp Thanksgiving. For now, we will continue to monitor it.
