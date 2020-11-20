DHEC: S.C. records 1,479 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 1,479 new cases of COVID-19, and 26 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 191,021 and those who have died to 3,949, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 62 additional COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 11,207 and the percent positive was 13.2%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,087 inpatient hospital beds, 8,933 are in use for a 80.57% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 808 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 203 are in ICU and 106 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
