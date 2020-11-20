City of Myrtle Beach sees drop in tourism-related revenue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach brought in more $6 million less in tourism-related revenue the last fiscal year than it did in the previous 2019 fiscal year.
The city provided data on five different categories, each showing drops in revenue - business licenses, hospitality fees, local accommodation taxes, tourism development fees and statewide accommodation taxes.
The drops ranged from 2.9% to 17.6% between fiscal years 2019 and 2020.
The city saw the largest decrease in revenue with hospitality fees, bringing in roughly $2.145million less over the last fiscal year, a 17.6% drop.
The fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30, so the data provided as fiscal year 2020 includes at least nine months of pre-pandemic revenue.
Recently, WMBF News reported on the pandemic’s impact on tourism related revenue for Horry County and North Myrtle Beach.
WMBF News has asked the City of Myrtle Beach for a month-by-month breakdown of tourism related revenue and is still waiting on that data.
