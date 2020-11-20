Charge dismissed against substitute teacher accused of striking student

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A substitute teacher who was accused of striking a Darlington County elementary school student last year had the charge against him dismissed.
According to court documents, the charge of unlawful neglect of a child against Jaquan Bryant “was dismissed, nolle prossed, or the defendant was found not guilty” on Sept. 27, 2019.
Online records from the Darlington County Public Index state the case was nolle prosequi, which is defined as “a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action.”
Bryant had been accused of striking a student in the arm. Court documents state he was administered a polygraph test on Aug. 3, 2019 and when asked if he hit the student on the arm, he responded “no.”
The administrator of the polygraph test said Bryant’s results showed “no deception indicated,” according to the court documents.
