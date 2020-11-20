Baby killed in Fairfield County crash

BLACKSTOCK, S.C. (WIS) - A baby died in a single-car crash in Fairfield County on Thursday that left two others hurt.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Plum Lane in Blackstock. That’s about 12 miles north of Winnsboro.
Officials said the driver of a 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Hwy 321 when the car went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned before hitting a tree.
The driver was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital. A child who was sitting in the front seat was also hurt and rushed to a hospital to receive medical attention.
Friday, the coroner’s office confirmed a baby who was in the backseat of the car was killed.
Malayah Ivory Kelly, of Winnsboro, was just 11 months old. She died at the scene, the coroner said.
The collision is being investigated by SCHP and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.
