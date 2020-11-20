Authorities investigate shooting between neighbors in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rushed to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in Lake City, according to Lake City officials.
The city posted on its Facebook that Lake City police and Florence County deputies were called around 6 p.m. to a shooting at the Coker Mobile Home Park off Morris Street.
Lake City police said a young man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.
Police took the shooter into custody without incident.
“This was an isolated incident involving neighbors,” according to the Lake City post. “Thank you Florence County Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team and Lake City PD for your quick and appropriate response.”
