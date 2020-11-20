3 arrested, more than $195K worth of fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Caldwell Co.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested and more than $195,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a traffic stop in Caldwell County.
The traffic stop, that happened Wednesday, was related to a civil disturbance that happened at the Shop and Save located on Wilkesboro Boulevard.
The civil disturbance led to an altercation that occurred between the store manager and two customers at the location. It was reported that during the altercation that one of the customers pulled a gun on the store manager before leaving the scene in a white Toyota Camry heading in the direction of Lenoir.
Deputies located the White Toyota Camry occupied by three people on Wilkesboro Boulevard several and conducted a traffic stop.
During the stop, two of the people were identified as the individuals involved in the altercation at the Shop and Save.
A search was made of the White Toyota Camry and during a search deputies located a large bag of yellow tablets that were separated in smaller bags. These tablets were field tested and the test indicated that the tablets contained Fentanyl.
The gun used in the altercation at Shop and Save was later located on the side of the road on Wilkesboro Boulevard. All people in the vehicle were arrested related to this vehicle stop.
Deputies seized 1,300 grams (2.86 pounds) of pressed Fentanyl tablets which have an estimated street value of $195,000.
Nicholas Collin Greene, 23, has been charged with one count of trafficking heroin or opium. His bond is set at $150,000 secured.
Jaylon Chance Long, 24, has been charged with one count of trafficking heroin or opium. His bond is set at $150,000 secured. Long was also served with three orders for arrest for failure to appear on DWI in Wilkes County. That bond was set at $5,000 secured.
Ashley Romona Horton, 18, has been charged with one count of trafficking heroin or opium. Her bond is set at $150,000 secured.
All subjects were held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under the listed bonds.
“Fentanyl is responsible for a large number of overdoses and deaths in our area and I am glad to see a large amount of this poison removed from our streets” Sheriff Alan C. Jones said.
