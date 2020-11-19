This is Carolina: America’s oldest bicycle maker filling orders in Conway

“We sent a whole container of these to New Zealand. That was a first for us,” said Wayne Sosin, president of Worksman Cycles. “One of the things we’re working on now that I’m so excited about is we’re working with the Salvation Army. They’re using one of our tricycles with a really large cabinet on it and they feel they can access the homeless populations and places that are harder to reach with trucks. So they’re going to ride into these homeless populations with tricycles and help these people by giving them food.”