Police: Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Loris shooting

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has now been charged in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month in Loris.
The Loris Police Department said Benjamin Jordan was taken into custody in connection to a shooting that occurred on Nov. 3 in the area of Market Street and Watson Street. Officials said officers responded to reports of a victim being shot multiple times at the time of the incident.
Jordan is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police added that Jordan was taken into custody without incident, with assistance from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
