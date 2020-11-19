North Myrtle Beach DE Chase Simmons commits to CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the area’s top high school football seniors is staying on the Grand Strand for college. North Myrtle Beach senior Chase Simmons announced his commitment to Jamey Chadwell and the Chanticleers via Twitter on Thursday.
Simmons has been one of the defensive standouts for an undefeated Chiefs squad that is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A. He has 5.5 tackles for a loss on the season and is tied for second on the team with 1.5 sacks.
Simmons says he’s known for a while that CCU was the school for him.
“I could feel the family atmosphere and loved it,” admitted Simmons. “They realized the weight that I put on and the hard work that I put in. I’m sure they saw the engine I had. They finally gave me an offer and since they offered me they’ve talked to me almost every day. They kept in touch with me and it was just a good idea.”
Simmons also has background as a wrestler. After cutting down to 182 pounds after last football season, he worked tirelessly to put on weight to prepare himself for a future on the gridiron.
“Me and my stepdad had a game about a month before state even happened,” Simmons added. “Everyday he told me it’s all about calories and what you’re putting in. You can work out everyday but if you’re not eating you’re not going to get bigger. You’re not going to get stronger and see the improvement.”
The senior has experience on both sides of the ball and is going into Conway with a mindset of doing whatever he can to help the Chants win.
“I’m ready to play wherever there’s an open spot, I’ve always been that way,” Simmons said. “I love the defensive side of the ball but I’ll also knock somebody out on the offensive line at tight end. As long as I’m being used to help the team, I’m open to it.”
Simmons says he plans on signing in February. He and his Chiefs take on North Augusta in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs tomorrow.
