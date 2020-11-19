No. 12 CCU Volleyball defeats Appalachian State in Sun Belt Tournament

In the opening set, Appalachian State (1-13, 1-12 SBC) broke open a 6-6 tie by scoring seven unanswered points to open a 13-6 advantage. During the run, the Chants committed four attack errors while App State’s Sophie Cain served a pair of aces. The Mountaineers maintained a 16-10 lead until Coastal grabbed a 17-16 lead by scoring seven unanswered points of its own. After trading points, App State scored three quick points on a service error and two attack errors by the Chants to take a 23-19 lead. The Chanticleers responded by scoring the final six points of the first set to take a 25-23 victory despite a hitting percentage of just .057.