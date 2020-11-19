No. 15 CCU feels no pressure heading into Sun Belt showdown with Appalachian State

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - If you haven’t heard, there’s a pretty big game taking place in Conway this weekend with first place in the Sun Belt Eastern Division on the line.
No. 15 Coastal Carolina is welcoming in the Mountaineers of Appalachian State. The Chants haven’t beaten the Mountaineers in six tries.
CCU and App State are pretty much identical statistically. Coastal is averaging 442 yards of offense per game while the Mountaineers average 449 yards per game. On the flipside, the teams boast the top two scoring defenses in the Sun Belt. Coastal is holding its opponents to 16.3 points while App State only surrenders an average of 16.9 points per game.
The Mountaineers have been the standard in the conference, winning the last four Sun Belt titles. Pressure coming in? Non-existent for Jamey Chadwell and the Chants.
“There’s not pressure on us. We’re last in the division, we’re golden,” said Chadwell. “We’re not going to finish last or fifth in the East. We’re in a position nobody thought we’d be in so to me more of the pressure is on them to continue to keep what they have going.”
During his weekly presser, Chadwell also touched on what a win on Saturday would do for his program.
“It would put is in a great position because obviously we’ve never beaten them and I don’t know if we’ve ever been close to beating them,” added Chadwell. “So, from that standpoint they have been the standard of this league for a long time. And so if you can handle that business that puts you in a great position but at the end of the day this just gets us one step closer.”
Kickoff on Saturday is set for noon ET at Brooks Stadium. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN 2.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.