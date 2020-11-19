McMaster attends groundbreaking for Buc-ee’s location in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders from across the state made their way to Florence for the groundbreaking of a new Buc-ee’s travel center.
“You know I’ve been a Senator for 40 years and governor you probably never thought we’d be at a groundbreaking for a gas station. But it’s not a gas station, it’s Bucees,” said State Sen. Hugh Leatherman.
The new store, which will occupy more than 53,200 square feet and offer 120 fueling stations, will be located at 3390 N. Williston Road.
It will also be the first Buc-ee’s location in South Carolina.
The travel chain began in Texas under the leadership Arch “Beaver” Aplin and recently they’ve begun expanding across the southeast.
Along I-95 and I-20, Florence is set to see a significant economic impact from the new business.
“This represents a $35 million private investment and will create around 200 jobs,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This showcases a positive for this area and will encourage people to stop and look at what we have in South Carolina.”
Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety said the first location built outside of Texas in Alabama receives about 5 million visitors a year.
Dorriety said I-95 receives roughly 20% more travelers, so he expects Buc-ees to be a big business in the Pee Dee.
“What does that mean for our community, it means more collection of gas taxes, more sales taxes, it means more progress in the community, it means jobs. I can’t say enough about what this is,” said Dorriety.
Aplin said most all of the employees will be local and they’ll provide competitive wages. He added that he’s thankful for the local and state leaders who played such a big part in bringing Buc-ee’s to the Pee Dee.
“It’s going to be a heck of a project and we look forward to being yall’s neighbor and working together,” said Aplin.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.