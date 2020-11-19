Georgia man arrested in Marion County, facing child sex charges

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man arrested in Marion County now faces child sex charges, according to authorities.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that Craig Randall Chaires, of Midway, Georgia, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Investigators said Chaires allegedly solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.
He’s also accused of traveling to Marion County to meet the person and encourage them to produce child sexual abuse material.
Chaires faces one count each of attempted criminal solicitation of a minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted promoting the prostitution of a minor.
Wilson’s office added some of the charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The Attorney General’s office will also prosecute the case. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the deputies Marion County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Online records show Chaires is being held at the Marion County Detention Center as of Thursday.
