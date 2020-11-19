Florence man accused of possessing, distributing child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man has been arrested after authorities say he possessed and distributed files of child sexual abuse.
Timothy Glen Kaylor, 67, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office states.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office made the arrest.
Kaylor currently remains behind bars at the Florence County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
