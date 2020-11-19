FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A warming trend kicks off on Friday and will continue through the weekend.
Another chilly night is on the way, but temperatures will not be as cold as last night. Inland areas will see temperatures dropping into the upper 30s, while the Grand Strand will see temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.
Sunshine continues along with the warming trend will continue as we head into Friday and the weekend. Highs will quickly jump back up into to 70 on Friday and continue through Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.
The Thanksgiving week forecast will feature some changes with a few showers likely on Monday. Another rain-maker will approach the area next Wednesday and Thursday. The timing of this system is still uncertain. If it’s faster, rain will be more likely on Wednesday with dry weather for Thanksgiving Day. If it is slower, then Thanksgiving Day may turn out grey and damp.
