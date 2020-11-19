DHEC: S.C. records 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,410 new cases of COVID-19, and 17 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 189,251 and those who have died to 3,924, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 77 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 9,729 and the percent positive was 14.5%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,152 inpatient hospital beds, 9,092 are in use for a 81.53% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 815 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 203 are in ICU and 108 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
