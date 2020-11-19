Department of Revenue issues $500 fine to bar near CCU for violating governor’s order

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Documents show a popular bar near Coastal Carolina University was fined for not abiding by the governor’s order.
The State Law Enforcement Division issued an administrative violation on Sept. 24 to The Coop Bar and Grill on Highway 544.
When a business is handed an administrative violation, it is up to the Department of Revenue to decide the consequences that the business will face.
WMBF News received documents from the Department of Revenue that show SLED agents conducted surveillance on The Coop after a complaint was made that the bar was serving alcohol past 11 p.m., which is a violation of Gov. Henry McMaster’s “Last Call” order that prohibits alcohol being served past 11 p.m.
The agents saw that employees were flushing out customers before 11 p.m., and no alcohol was served. But agents said they did see bartenders not wearing face masks while behind the bar, according to documents.
SLED agents said they went back to The Coop a couple of days later and noticed again that employees were not wearing face masks while serving customers, which is a violation of the governor’s executive order.
The documents noted that The Coop had also received a written warning on Aug. 20 for employees not wearing masks.
The SCDOR determined that a $500 fine was appropriate for the violation.
The Coop issued the determination on Oct. 15. The business had 30 days to either pay the fine or appeal the fine.
WMBF News reached out to The Coop to see if they were going to fight the fine, but the business would not provide a comment.
