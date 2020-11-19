Darlington Raceway to host NASCAR Truck Series race in May

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Add yet another race to the calendar for “The Track Too Tough To Tame.”
NASCAR announced Thursday that Darlington Raceway will host a race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on May 7, 2021.
It will mark the second straight year the Truck Series has come to Darlington but is the first time the track has been announced as part of the schedule in nearly a decade.
The Truck Series last raced at Darlington in August with the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 as part of NASCAR’s revised 2020 schedule.
The 2021 event will be part of a packed Mother’s Day weekend at the track, which will include an Xfinity Series race on May 8 and a NASCAR Cup Series event on May 9.
NASCAR previously announced that the Southern 500 is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 5, 2021, along with an Xfinity Series race over Labor Day weekend in Darlington.
Start times and television information for each of the races will be announced at a later time, according to officials.
