Conway police searching for two suspects wanted in stabbing case

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are asking for help tracking down two suspects who are wanted in connection to a stabbing.
Officers were called on Wednesday to Hagwood Circle for reports of an assault.
When police arrived at the scene they found a man suffering multiple stab wounds. Officials said he was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time, but officials said he is expected to recover.
Police are looking for Michael McKenith and Mildred Collins in the case.
Anyone with information about the suspects in the case is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
