Construction begins on new ‘Funplex’ in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Work is underway on a new amusement park in Myrtle Beach.
The future site of the “Funplex” will be at Ocean Boulevard and 15th Avenue North.
Back in June, Myrtle Beach city leaders approved plans for the project. The park features seven family thrill rides, a walk-up bar, and a restaurant.
The company said the rides will all be themed to match the Grand Strand’s beach vibe.
Funplex already has two parks in New Jersey. Work on the company’s latest edition started this week and is expected to wrap up by next spring.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.