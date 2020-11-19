2 arrested in connection with murder of missing Dillon County man

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Dillon County man who was reported missing for nearly a year.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Thursday that T’Korey McMillan and Jennifer Campbell were both charged in connection to the death of Julandan McCallum.
McCallum was originally reported missing in July 2019 and was last seen at the Tall Pines convenience store in the Hamer area. Authorities found his body on Nov. 5 but did not specify where the body was found.
Warrants and affidavits released by SLED state that Campbell drove McMillan to pick up McCallum. McMillian then allegedly shot and killed McCallum as Campbell continued to drive. The two are also accused of burying McCallum’s body in an effort to hide the crime.
McMillan and Campbell are both charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. McMillan faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Both suspects are being held at the Dillon County Detention Center. SLED also said the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.
