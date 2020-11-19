Admission to state parks in S.C. free on Black Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Admission to all state parks in South Carolina will be free on Nov. 27, Black Friday, according to officials.
The announcement comes as the State Park Service joins the national #OptOutside initiative, which encourages people to spend time outdoors the day after Thanksgiving.
The initiative is sponsored by outdoor recreation retailer REI, according to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism.
“State parks are some of the most beautiful outdoor settings in South Carolina and are ideal places for family outings,” said Paul McCormack, director of the State Park Service. “We open the gates to nearly 90,000 acres of natural beauty and cultural wonder, from the deep forests of the Blue Ridge to the state’s settlement site at Charles Towne Landing.”
Normally, admission to state parks in South Carolina typically range between $3 to $8 per person, officials said.
