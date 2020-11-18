Traffic Alert: Repair work on U.S. 501 Bypass bridge underway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Work to repair a damaged guardrail along U.S. 501 in Conway is underway.
The right lane of northbound U.S. 501 is now closed. A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said that closure is so the materials needed for the guardrail could be delivered to allow work to begin.
Crews with SCDOT are replacing approximately 50 feet of guardrail along the U.S. 501 Bypass bridge that was damaged last Thursday.
An 18-wheeler overturned, struck the guardrail, and fell into the river. The truck’s driver is said to be OK but faces charges of driving too fast for conditions.
The repair work is expected to last through Friday, Nov. 20.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.