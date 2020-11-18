Counselors provide tips for avoiding depression this holiday season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - 2020 has been a year unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some families are choosing to stay apart this holiday season in order to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Not seeing those family members, however, can lead to feelings of depression for some.
“I think people feel lonelier, maybe a little more depressed, discouraged, sometimes frustrated,” Roberta Bogle with the Center for Counseling and Wellness said.
Still, there are some things people can do to fight the feelings of loneliness and depression. Bogle says staying positive is a big key.
“Focusing on not necessarily the loss, but focusing on what you do have to be grateful for in this holiday season,” she said.
Sandy Quast with Coastal Haven Counseling said taking advantage of technology like video chatting can play a major role in lifting spirits.
“A phone call is one thing,” Quast said. “Texting is even a little colder, but if you’re seeing the family member on the computer or on your phone, it feels more like you’re together and you’re connecting.”
Counselors also said it’s important for family members to be aware of any changes in behavior among relatives that could end up being signs of depression.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.