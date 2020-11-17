SCDOT to begin repairs Wednesday after 18-wheeler goes off U.S. 501 bridge

SCDOT to begin repairs Wednesday after 18-wheeler goes off U.S. 501 bridge
Crews remove part of an 18-wheeler that went over Waccamaw Memorial Bridge on Highway 501. (Source: WMBF News)
By Rob Blomquist | November 17, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 5:29 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Work to repair a damaged guardrail along U.S. 501 in Conway will start Wednesday morning.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said the work will begin at 9 a.m. and require the right lane of northbound U.S. 501 to be closed while repairs are completed.

The work will replace about 50 feet of guardrail along the U.S. 501 Bypass bridge that was damaged last Thursday.

An 18-wheeler overturned, struck the guardrail, and fell into the river. The truck’s driver is said to be OK but faces charges of driving too fast for conditions.

The repair work is expected to last through Friday, Nov. 20.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.