SCDOT to begin repairs Wednesday after 18-wheeler goes off U.S. 501 bridge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Work to repair a damaged guardrail along U.S. 501 in Conway will start Wednesday morning.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said the work will begin at 9 a.m. and require the right lane of northbound U.S. 501 to be closed while repairs are completed.
The work will replace about 50 feet of guardrail along the U.S. 501 Bypass bridge that was damaged last Thursday.
An 18-wheeler overturned, struck the guardrail, and fell into the river. The truck’s driver is said to be OK but faces charges of driving too fast for conditions.
The repair work is expected to last through Friday, Nov. 20.
