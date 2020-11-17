FIRST ALERT: Iota continues to weaken, another chance of development increasing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Iota continues to weaken after making landfall last night as a powerful category four hurricane in Nicaragua. Iota made landfall just 15 miles south of where Hurricane Eta made landfall just two weeks ago.
At 7 AM, the center of Hurricane Iota was located near latitude 13.7 North, longitude 84.8 West. Iota is moving toward the west near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue during the next day or so.
On the forecast track, Iota will move farther inland across northern Nicaragua today, and move across southern Honduras tonight and Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 85 mph with higher gusts which is category one strength. Additional rapid weakening is expected today into Wednesday, and Iota is forecast to dissipate over Central America by Wednesday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 965 mb.
As Iota weakens, our attention slowly turns to another chance of development. That chance is from a broad area of low pressure that could form in a couple of days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for slow development, and a tropical depression could form by the weekend while the system moves slowly westward or west-southwestward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, areas of heavy rain are possible during the next several days from Nicaragua southward across Central America and into Colombia. These rains could cause new flooding concerns, especially across previously inundated areas. The chance of development is at 40% over the next five days.
The next storm name for the 2020 season would be Kappa.
