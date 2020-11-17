FIRST ALERT: Iota continues to weaken, another chance of development increasing

As Iota weakens, our attention slowly turns to another chance of development. That chance is from a broad area of low pressure that could form in a couple of days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for slow development, and a tropical depression could form by the weekend while the system moves slowly westward or west-southwestward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, areas of heavy rain are possible during the next several days from Nicaragua southward across Central America and into Colombia. These rains could cause new flooding concerns, especially across previously inundated areas. The chance of development is at 40% over the next five days.