FIRST ALERT: Cool temperatures continue, frost possible this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cool weather continues with temperatures in the 40s Tuesday morning. You will want to grab the jacket or coat as you step out the door this morning before temperature return to comfortable readings this afternoon.
Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine but breezy winds at times.
The passage of a second cold front will arrive into the area tonight, dropping our temperatures into the upper 30s to lower 40s across the area Wednesday morning. Winds should be breezy enough to eliminate a widespread frost threat for Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low-mid 50s with a gusty breeze and a cool morning!
The coldest night of the week will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows dropping into the low 30s in the Pee Dee and upper 30s to near 40 in the Grand Strand. Frost is looking likely for many areas.
Temperatures will gradually warm for the upcoming weekend eventually reaching back into the lower 70s by Sunday.
