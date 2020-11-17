FIRST ALERT: Cool temperatures continue, frost possible this week

By Andrew Dockery | November 17, 2020 at 3:45 AM EST - Updated November 17 at 5:03 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cool weather continues with temperatures in the 40s Tuesday morning. You will want to grab the jacket or coat as you step out the door this morning before temperature return to comfortable readings this afternoon.

Here's a look at the forecast for Tuesday.
Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine but breezy winds at times.

Cooler weather works into the area with highs in the 50s.
The passage of a second cold front will arrive into the area tonight, dropping our temperatures into the upper 30s to lower 40s across the area Wednesday morning. Winds should be breezy enough to eliminate a widespread frost threat for Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low-mid 50s with a gusty breeze and a cool morning!

The best chance of frost is Thursday morning, especially widespread frost.
The coldest night of the week will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows dropping into the low 30s in the Pee Dee and upper 30s to near 40 in the Grand Strand. Frost is looking likely for many areas.

It's a nice weekend with highs back into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Temperatures will gradually warm for the upcoming weekend eventually reaching back into the lower 70s by Sunday.

