COVID-19 testing available at Coastal Carolina University ahead of holiday travel

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thanksgiving is typically all about the food and family time. But this year, state leaders want to make sure you’re COVID-19 free before you celebrate.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging college students to get a COVID-19 test ahead of traveling home for the holidays.
DHEC is working with TourHealth to provide COVID-19 testing throughout the week for Coastal Carolina University students and the general public.
Testing is available Tuesday, Nov. 17, through Friday, Nov. 20, and on Sunday, Nov. 22, at CCU’s KK parking lot from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
It’s no secret families across the country are worried about gathering together. College students coming back from school and getting tested beforehand gives peace of mind for families and ensures someone doesn’t spread the virus to others.
“My grandparents are in a nursing home, so when I see her I wanna make sure I don’t have it. I have to get tested for that too though," CCU student Christina Bellissimo said. "I have a lot of high-risk people in my family, so I want to make sure I keep everyone safe.”
After Thanksgiving, CCU students will not be returning to campus this year. Instead, they’ll finish out the semester with a completely virtual learning format. Students will be staying home between Thanksgiving and the traditional winter break to limit exposure worries at home and at school.
If there are any positives tests this week, students will have options. CCU will continue to have its accommodations for COVID-19 positive students through winter break should they need to quarantine.
TourHealth also listed a location for testing in the Pee Dee at the Florence Regional Airport Wednesday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.