Concord Cracker Barrel provides meals for officers responding to standoff at tire shop

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord police officers spent hours negotiating and working a standoff at a Discount Tire store on Saturday.
The local Cracker Barrel restaurant, on Copperfield Boulevard, found a way to give back to the hard-working officers.
On Saturday, an armed man walked into the tire shop. He reportedly fatally shot an employee, 27-year-old Terrence Cabilin Wallace, inside the shop.
Jeremy Monty Spann, from Lynchburg, South Carolina, was arrested following a four-hour standoff with police.
He has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Cracker Barrel down the street provided responding police officers with meals and use of their parking lot to set up.
“They were gracious enough to provide food for our officers as well as the use of their parking lot,” Concord Police said. “Thank you again."
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.