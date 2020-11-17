Carvers Bay’s playoff matchup with Lake View named Extra Point Game of the Week

GEORGETOWN COUNTY (WMBF) - The high school football playoffs are in full swing. Nine local teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee remain with a shot at state titles.
A top-ten matchup in Class 1A headlines this Friday’s action. No. 1 Lake View at No. 9 Carvers Bay is our Extra Point Game of the Week for the second round. Both the Wild Gators and Bears are coming off dominant first round wins.
Lake View took down Allendale-Fairfax with an impressive defensive showing, 26-6, while Carvers Bay ran the ball effectively in its 33-8 win over Baptist Hill.
The Wild Gators took down the defending two-time state champs in Green Sea Floyds week one and haven’t looked backs since. Lake View has been getting it done on the ground led by seniors Ja’Correus Ford and Adarrian Dawkins. Junior quarterback D.J. Bethea has emerged as a leader to compliment his dynamic counterparts in the backfield. The Wild Gators are averaging 35.7 points per game and boast a stout defense that is only allowing 11.7 points per game.
The Bears have silently been on a tear during the 2020 season and are two wins away from making it back to the state championship game. Carvers Bay is historically known as a team that prides itself on running the football. The Bears have an absolute stud in the backfield in Joshua Walker. Kayshaun Brockington has come on strong under center and has quite a threat on the outside in MJ Bromell. Bromell also stars in the Bears' secondary.
Like Lake View, Carvers Bay has a strong defensive unit that is only surrendering 9.1 points per game. The Bears offense compliments that with a 24 point per game average.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Big Bear Stadium at Carvers Bay High School. Extra Point comes your way every Friday night at 11:15 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.