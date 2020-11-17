Carvers Bay’s playoff matchup with Lake View named Extra Point Game of the Week

The Bears have silently been on a tear during the 2020 season and are two wins away from making it back to the state championship game. Carvers Bay is historically known as a team that prides itself on running the football. The Bears have an absolute stud in the backfield in Joshua Walker. Kayshaun Brockington has come on strong under center and has quite a threat on the outside in MJ Bromell. Bromell also stars in the Bears' secondary.