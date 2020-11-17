Boil water advisory issued for portion of Florence after water main break

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A boil water advisory was issued for a portion of the city of Florence Tuesday morning following a water main break, city leaders said.
According to a press release, the impacted residents are within the Hallmark subdivision off Third Loop. A water main break occurred on a six-inch water main and crews are currently on site working to complete repairs and restore service.
Customers in this area are advised to boil their tap water for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking, city leaders stated.
At this time, there has been no confirmed contamination of the system, the release stated.
“However, because of the loss of pressure a slight potential for bacteriological contamination exists,” according to the press release.
