Walmart starts counting customers again as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (NBC News) – Walmart employees are back to counting how many customers are in their stores as COVID-19 cases rise across the nation.
According to NBC News, Walmart had been limiting customer numbers to about 20% of the store’s capacity but had stopped monitoring people as they entered and left.
The retailer started counting its customers again on Saturday.
Walmart is also switching up its Black Friday sales strategy, according to NBC News. The retailer is sticking to in-store sales but breaking them into three different events to cut down on the number of customers inside the stores.
