Three hurt in school bus crash involving tractor-trailer in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a school bus in south Charlotte Monday morning.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Johnston Road at Carmel Road, causing delays at the intersection. The crash was cleared just before 8 a.m.
Medic says three people suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Details surrounding the wreck were not provided. The three people hurt were not identified.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.