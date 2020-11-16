Three facing charges after marijuana, gun found during search at Marion home

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people were arrested and charged after a search warrant led to the discovery of marijuana and a gun at a home in Marion on Monday.
According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the department’s combined drug unit executed the warrant at a home on Jaycee Terrace in Marion following an investigation and numerous residents' complaints.
Investigators said marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition were seized during the search.
The following people were arrested and charged:
Laquint Tydelle Sarvis, 20, of Marion, faces counts of distribution of marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance within close proximity of a school, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Malik Sharar Murphy, 24, of Marion, faces a count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, second offense
Shareece Makia Williams, 20 of Marion, faces a count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana
“Not only did we take a drug dealer off the street, we were able to take drugs, guns, and ammunition off the street too. These are the criminal tools that drug dealers and gang members use to terrorize communities,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said in a statement. “I vow to continue to take their tools of crime which I pray in return will make those concerned citizens rest easier at night.”
