S&P 500 adds to record, Dow heads for own on vaccine hopes

The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading and adding to its all-time high set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 346 points, or 1.2%, at 29,825, as of 9:59 a.m. Eastern time, and on pace to surpass its record of 29,551.42 set in February before panic about the pandemic sent stocks tumbling. The Nasdaq composite was 0.4% higher, lagging the rest of the market on the lessened interest for Big Tech stocks.