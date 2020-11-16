Seeing stars in Conway? Christmas movie shot in city debuts on streaming channels

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Several scenic destinations in Conway are helping to spread the holiday spirit on TV.
A recently released Christmas movie was predominantly shot in the city.
The movie Christmas in Carolina focuses on Wesley Saxon, who decides to bring his love interest home to South Carolina. The small town he brings her home to is none other than Conway, South Carolina.
For actor David L. Rowell, who’s from Marion, that didn’t take him too far from home.
“How much of an honor is it to be able to do something from a small town in this area and to be able to show that we are doing big things," said Rowell. "It was overwhelming to say the least.”
Rowell said the movie was predominantly shot at the Conway Riverwalk and Rivertown Bistro in the downtown area.
He got to work alongside Kellie Williams and Darius McCray, who co-star in the movie. Both were stars in the 90s sitcom, Family Matters.
Filming wrapped up late last year, so it wasn’t interrupted by the coronavirus.
“It’s been a tough year, and with this film, you’re going to be able to laugh, smile, cry and just relax and not have to think about any of the things that have been going on this year that’s not brought a smile to your face," said Rowell.
Rowell’s hoping to bring a smile to people’s faces off-screen as well.
His 501c3, The DJ Rowell Foundation, is giving 150 Christmas bags to children at three hospitals who can’t make it home for the holidays.
“These kids, if anything, need to know that they are cared about," said Rowell. "That people are concerned and that people do think about them.”
When you’re trying to spread Christmas joy, starring in a Christmas movie doesn’t hurt.
“For this new platform that’s been given to me, coming in to say, ‘Hey guys, not only do we care, but we have gifts for you guys, we want to hang out with you guys,’" said Rowell. "We want to show you how important you guys are, you guys are warriors.”
Christmas in Carolina is streaming on Roku, Amazon and Apple TV.
