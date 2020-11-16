Report: 16 cars broken into at Myrtle Beach resort parking garage; police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after more than a dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend at a Myrtle Beach resort’s parking garage.
Officers were called on Saturday night to the Anderson Ocean Club parking garage off Withers Drive.
They met with one of the victims who said that several vehicles in the parking garage were broken into.
Police found that a total of 16 vehicles were damaged. They were able to contact seven of the victims.
Several of the vehicles had their windows broken, and some had items taken from the car including money, sunglasses and headphones.
Police looked at private cameras in the area and saw three people walking around the parking garage and leaving it during the time when the break-ins occurred.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police.
