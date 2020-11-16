Murrells Inlet seeking volunteers for 2020 Christmas parade

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Organizers of the 2020 Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade are looking for volunteers to help with this year’s event.
According to a press release, the parade is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. Those who wish to sign up their business, civic organization of other group to participate can do so by clicking here.
The parade lineup will begin at Wilcox Avenue and run down Flagg Street.
Volunteers are also needed to coordinate vehicles and walkers in an assigned lot, from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m., on the day of the parade, the release stated.
Officials said volunteers will need to wear comfortable shoes, as they will be on their feet the entire time.
Those interested in volunteering can email info@murrellsinletsc.com or call (843) 357-2007.
