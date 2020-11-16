HCS releases timeline on when students can switch learning programs for spring semester

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders with Horry County Schools provided a timeline on when parents can switch their child’s learning program for the second semester.
Before school began, families had to decide between the “brick-and-mortar” program, which put students on a hybrid schedule with two days in a classroom and three at home, and the HCS Virtual program. During September, those who chose virtual were given the opportunity to switch their student to the “brick-and-mortar” program.
During the Horry County Board of Education meeting on Monday, leaders presented a timeline on when parents can expect an email from the district on switching programs.
Based on the timeline, parents/guardians will be notified of the process through email and ParentLink on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
If a family has a student in the HCS Virtual program but want to return to brick-and-mortar school, they will receive an email with a link to a commitment form. Parents have from Monday, Dec. 7 through midnight on Monday, Dec. 14 to select the option to switch their child to the brick-and-mortar program.
For those who are in brick-and-mortar, but would like to switch to the virtual program, a link will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 15 through midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
If families switch programs, they will receive a confirmation email from the district.
HCS leaders said that they will strictly adhere to the dates and all decisions are final.
