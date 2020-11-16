Gravel spill closes beachbound lanes of U.S. 501 near S.C. 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A single-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on the beachbound side of U.S. 501 near S.C. 31 has closed the area to traffic, first responders said.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the accident caused a tow-behind trailer to flip over and spill gravel all over the roadway.
No injuries were reported in the accident, which happened around 1:21 p.m., firefighters said.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the roadway of the gravel.
