Grand Strand doctor cautiously optimistic about COVID-19 vaccine progress

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pfizer and Moderna have both announced their vaccines have an efficacy rate of more than 90%.
The news has led medical experts to become optimistic about the future when it comes to controlling the coronavirus.
Dr. Gerald Harmon with Tidelands Health said he was pleasantly surprised to hear about the news.
“Those are impressive numbers,” Harmon said. “We were willing – we being medical science – was willing to accept a vaccine with 50% efficacy rating.”
While there’s still a long process before a vaccine becomes widely available, the early good news from Pfizer and Moderna begs the question: What will life with a vaccine look like?
“I do foresee eventually, we’ll be able to consider not having a mask, to not do these things, but I don’t know the timing just yet,” Harmon said.
Harmon is optimistic.
“In my private moments, I see eventually returning to a pre-COVID normal,” he said. “A world where I didn’t have to wonder, ‘Where’s my mask?’”
But he said there’s still a long way to go before we can talk about the possibility of having stadiums with more than 60,000 people for sporting events or packed arenas for concerts.
“This vaccine is just now literally in its infancy,” he said. “It’s starting to have some great scientific information leading us to support it, but as far as making it available, we’re still not quite there yet.”
