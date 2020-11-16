FIRST ALERT: Iota now a category four hurricane, will make landfall Monday night

At 4 AM, the center of Hurricane Iota was located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA satellite data near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 81.1 West. Iota is moving toward the west near 10 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast through landfall. After landfall, a westward to west-southwestward motion is expected. On the forecast track, the core of Iota will pass near or over Providencia island during the next few hours, and make landfall within the hurricane warning area in northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras tonight. Data from the aircraft and NOAA satellites indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 145 mph with higher gusts. Iota is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional rapid strengthening is expected during the next 12 to 18 hours, and Iota could possibly be a catastrophic category 5 hurricane when it approaches Central America tonight. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure based on reports from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter is 933 mb .