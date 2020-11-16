FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather arrives, nice week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first of two cold fronts is moving through the area, bringing the cooler weather for the new work week and pleasant conditions if you are looking for a taste of fall.
After temperatures dropping this morning into the low-mid 50s, highs will rebound into the low-mid 60s today under mostly sunny skies. You will notice a breeze and winds come out of the northwest behind the cold front. High pressure will move into the area and stick around over the course of the week.
Highs will climb into the mid 60s on Tuesday ahead of another dry cold front that will move through the region Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Behind that front, highs will drop into the low-mid 50s on Wednesday and the upper 50s to lower 60s on Thursday.
Our coldest night of the week will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows dropping into the low-mid 30s in the Pee Dee and upper 30s in the Grand Strand. Frost is looking likely for many and will be something we keep an eye on.
Outside of that, we’re dry for the next seven days. Highs this week will reach the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.