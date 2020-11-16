FIRST ALERT: Cool, dry week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Seasonably cool weather will continue through the week with a long stretch of rain-free weather.
The first of several cold fronts this week dropped through the area Sunday night. The cool and dry weather behind this front will be reinforced by another cold front late Tuesday.
Tonight will be clear and cool as temperatures drop into the lower 40s across the Pee Dee and into the middle 40s along the Grand Strand.
Sunny skies return again on Tuesday as afternoon temperatures climb into the middle 60s.
A shot of cooler weather will arrive by Wednesday keeping afternoon temperatures only in the middle 50s with a gusty breeze.
The coldest night of the week will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows dropping into the low 30s in the Pee Dee and upper 30s to near 40 in the Grand Strand. Frost is looking likely for many areas.
Temperatures will gradually warm for the upcoming weekend eventually reaching back into the lower 70s by Sunday.
