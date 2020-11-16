DHEC: S.C. records 981 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 981 new cases of COVID-19, and 27 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 185,390 and those who have died to 3,873, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 59 additional COVID-19 cases and three new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 6,688 and the percent positive was 14.7%. The total number of tests performed statewide since the start of the pandemic is 2,348,090.
Of South Carolina’s 11,085 inpatient hospital beds, 8,364 are in use for a 75.45% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 769 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 210 are in ICU and 102 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
